Haryana Police Gears Up for 2026: Strengthening Crime Control and Public Trust
Haryana's Director General of Police, O.P. Singh, has laid out strategic plans for 2026 to strengthen crime prevention, intelligence gathering, and public trust. Focus areas include tackling repeat offenders, narcotics control, enhancing cybercrime units, and maintaining public confidence through concerted policing efforts.
- Country:
- India
The Haryana Police, under the leadership of Director General O.P. Singh, is setting a proactive strategy for 2026 to address emerging security challenges while reinforcing public trust. Singh chaired a pivotal meeting to discuss comprehensive plans for tackling multiple issues.
The strategy meeting, held at the Haryana Police Academy, involved in-depth discussions aimed at strengthening crime prevention and enforcement strategies. Attendees included top police officials, who collectively charted a roadmap focusing on policing efficiency.
Key topics discussed included continuous monitoring of repeat offenders and those on bail, enhancing cybercrime units, and reinforcing a zero-tolerance approach to narcotics. The emphasis was on the economic dismantling of drug networks, improving rehabilitation centers, and fostering stronger coordination with investigative agencies to strengthen crime deterrence.