Haryana Police Gears Up for 2026: Strengthening Crime Control and Public Trust

The Haryana Police, under the leadership of Director General O.P. Singh, is setting a proactive strategy for 2026 to address emerging security challenges while reinforcing public trust. Singh chaired a pivotal meeting to discuss comprehensive plans for tackling multiple issues.

The strategy meeting, held at the Haryana Police Academy, involved in-depth discussions aimed at strengthening crime prevention and enforcement strategies. Attendees included top police officials, who collectively charted a roadmap focusing on policing efficiency.

Key topics discussed included continuous monitoring of repeat offenders and those on bail, enhancing cybercrime units, and reinforcing a zero-tolerance approach to narcotics. The emphasis was on the economic dismantling of drug networks, improving rehabilitation centers, and fostering stronger coordination with investigative agencies to strengthen crime deterrence.