Delhi Traffic Police Crackdown: New Year Safety Measures Intensified

As New Year celebrations approach, the Delhi Traffic Police has intensified enforcement efforts, resulting in nearly 24,000 challans for various traffic violations in a single day, according to officials on Sunday. This comprehensive drive targets overspeeding and red-light jumping specifically, with 19,227 violations recorded for these offenses.

Further highlighting the crackdown, police issued 226 challans to motorists caught driving under the influence during strategic checks across the city on December 27. Traffic teams also addressed 86 cases of dangerous driving, 2,194 instances of riding without helmets, 266 cases of triple riding, and penalized 45 motorists for using tinted vehicle glasses.

Utilizing technology such as OSVD and RLVD cameras, officers distributed 13,833 e-challans for overspeeding and 5,394 for red-light violations. Senior officers supervise with added personnel at critical points, underscoring an enhanced focus on safety during the festive period, as emphasized by Additional Commissioner Monika Bhardwaj.