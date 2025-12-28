Left Menu

Protest Erupts Over Improper Disposal of Bovine Carcasses

Bajrang Dal members protested against improper disposal of cow carcasses by halting former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje's convoy. The protest, involving blocking a highway, demanded proper disposal methods by the municipal authority. Officials were urged to address the issue, with investigations ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 28-12-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 22:40 IST
In a protest against the improper disposal of cow carcasses, Bajrang Dal members blocked former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje's convoy on the Kota-Udaipur highway. The incident, which occurred on Sunday, led to a 20-minute traffic jam, as confirmed by Deputy Superintendent of Police Manish Sharma.

The march by cow vigilantes was initiated to demand respectful disposal of bovine carcasses, amid allegations that contractors from the Kota Municipal Corporation (KMC) dumped them in open areas. The former chief minister has directed district officials to resolve the issue.

While Bajrang Dal's Yogesh Rainwal claimed mismanagement, KMC commissioner OP Mehara refuted these allegations, asserting that the contractors were instructed to manage carcass disposal properly. An investigation into the highway blockage is underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

