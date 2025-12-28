Uttar Pradesh Government Launches Comprehensive Cold Wave Relief Efforts

Uttar Pradesh is implementing comprehensive measures to combat the harsh cold wave impacting the state. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the closure of schools across the state until January 1 as part of a proactive approach to safeguard students. Authorities are tasked with ensuring safety and adequate facilities during this period.

In addition to school closures, the government has mobilized resources to provide support for vulnerable populations. Measures include the distribution of blankets, provision of bonfires at public locations, and the operation of night shelters. The administration emphasizes that no individual should be left without essential protection during this severe weather.

Adityanath has personally reviewed conditions at night shelters and is satisfied with the preparation. He is calling for public cooperation and generosity towards those in need. District officials are authorized to make further decisions, such as additional school holidays or transitions to online learning, to manage the cold wave's impact effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)