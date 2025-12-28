Justice Sought in Racial Abuse Case

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has called on Uttarakhand officials to take decisive action against those responsible for the racial abuse and subsequent death of Anjel Chakma, a student from Tripura.

The 24-year-old was allegedly attacked by a group in Dehradun on December 9, after objecting to a racial slur, and later succumbed to his injuries on December 26.

Sarma extended his condolences to Chakma's family and appealed to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami for justice. Meanwhile, police have apprehended five suspects, while another may have fled to Nepal.

(With inputs from agencies.)