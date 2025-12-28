Left Menu

Justice Sought in Racial Abuse Case

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has urged Uttarakhand authorities to bring justice to those responsible for the racial abuse and death of Tripura student Anjel Chakma in Dehradun. Sarma extended condolences to Chakma's family, while Uttarakhand police have apprehended five individuals linked to the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 28-12-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 22:59 IST
Justice Sought in Racial Abuse Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has called on Uttarakhand officials to take decisive action against those responsible for the racial abuse and subsequent death of Anjel Chakma, a student from Tripura.

The 24-year-old was allegedly attacked by a group in Dehradun on December 9, after objecting to a racial slur, and later succumbed to his injuries on December 26.

Sarma extended his condolences to Chakma's family and appealed to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami for justice. Meanwhile, police have apprehended five suspects, while another may have fled to Nepal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling a Tragedy: Indians in Russia's Army

Unraveling a Tragedy: Indians in Russia's Army

 India
2
Putin and Trump Unite Against Temporary Ceasefire: A Call for Bold Decisions

Putin and Trump Unite Against Temporary Ceasefire: A Call for Bold Decisions

 Global
3
Deadly Deluge in Spain: Floods Wreak Havoc in Southern and Eastern Provinces

Deadly Deluge in Spain: Floods Wreak Havoc in Southern and Eastern Provinces

 Venezuela
4
Tragedy in Suriname: Knife Attack Devastates Community

Tragedy in Suriname: Knife Attack Devastates Community

 Suriname

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital markets don’t collapse under regulation, they adapt and expand

AI can improve planning for climate-driven flood risks

AI is quietly altering human cognition

AI data centers are pushing power Grids to the edge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025