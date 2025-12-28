Tragedy Strikes: Knife Attack Outside Paramaribo Leaves Nine Dead
A knife attack near Paramaribo, Suriname, resulted in nine deaths, including five children. The victims were related to the attacker who was later injured during his apprehension by police. He is currently hospitalized.
Updated: 28-12-2025 23:03 IST
A violent knife attack near Suriname's capital, Paramaribo, claimed the lives of at least nine individuals, including multiple children, police confirmed on Sunday.
The tragic incident took place as the suspect targeted his own family and neighbors, resulting in the death of five minors among others.
Authorities quickly intervened, and during the suspect's capture, he sustained injuries. He is currently receiving medical treatment at a local hospital.
