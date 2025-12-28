Yogi Adityanath Advocates AI to Combat Religious Conversion Rackets
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed police to utilize AI and technology to curb internationally funded religious conversion rackets. Stressing the importance of law and order, he emphasized strict action against social media misuse and organized crime, urging a zero-tolerance approach to preserving social harmony.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed police officers to deploy artificial intelligence (AI) and modern technology to dismantle religious conversion rackets allegedly funded internationally. During the 'Police Manthan', a senior police officers' conference, Adityanath urged for a vigorous approach to prevent any disruption to law and communal harmony.
Amid heightening concerns over terrorism from borders with Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Nepal, the chief minister highlighted the need for enhanced border surveillance. He advocated leveraging AI, financial analysis, and technical scrutiny to curb organized conversion networks. Adityanath also tasked the police with bolstering border security to counter terrorism and narcotics trafficking.
Addressing misuse of social media and organized misinformation campaigns, Adityanath called for swift action against elements dividing society along caste or religious lines. He praised the police for their proactive measures while emphasizing the importance of intelligence and technical surveillance to maintain peace in the state.
