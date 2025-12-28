Left Menu

Overwhelming Response in Odisha for Limited Home Guard Positions

Over 3,200 candidates applied for 102 home guard positions in Jharsuguda, Odisha. Despite the minimum qualification being fifth standard, many candidates were highly educated. The selection process includes a written examination followed by a physical test. Similar scenarios were reported in Sambalpur and Rourkela.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 28-12-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 23:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An overwhelming number of over 3,200 candidates competed for just 102 home guard posts in Odisha's Jharsuguda on Sunday, despite many being highly qualified.

The competitive scene unfolded days after a viral video showed thousands vying for similar positions at Sambalpur's airstrip. Out of 4,040 applicants, 3,200 participated in the exam. The posts, administered by the Odisha Police for a temporary role, require just a fifth-standard qualification with a daily pay of Rs 623.

According to officials, out of those who appeared, 1,010 will proceed to the physical test, followed by the final selection round. Similar turnout was observed in Sambalpur and Rourkela, with 8,000 and 9,000 candidates competing respectively for limited positions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

