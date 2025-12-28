Left Menu

Congress Underscores Threat to Grassroots Democracy with VB G RAM G Act Replacement

Congress leader Avinash Pande challenges the BJP's VB G RAM G Act, claiming it undermines rural self-governance and hurts the impoverished. A nationwide campaign against MGNREGA's repeal is set, highlighting democracy threats tied to the BJP’s governance. Election integrity concerns also surface in Uttar Pradesh.

In a bold stance, Congress general secretary Avinash Pande accused the BJP of dismantling the role of gram sabhas under the new VB G RAM G Act, echoing fears of weakening democratic practices in India's villages.

Pande linked the historic significance of the gram sabhas in UPA's MGNREGA legislation with the center-driven VB G RAM G Act, suggesting a pivotal power shift away from grassroots decision-making towards centralized control, affecting rural transparency and accountability.

Adding to political tensions, Pande spotlighted electoral concerns in Uttar Pradesh, alleging manipulative voter roll revisions and outlining Congress's strategy for rallies aimed at safeguarding the Constitution during their forthcoming awareness campaign.

