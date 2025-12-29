Supreme Court's Stand on Aravalli: A Victory for Environmentalists

The Supreme Court's recent decision to pause its November 20 order about the Aravalli range definition was met with applause from Rajasthan Congress leaders and environmental activists. They have hailed the move as a significant victory in their ongoing battle to safeguard the hills.

The court's earlier verdict had embraced a uniform definition of the Aravalli hills, suggested by the Ministry of Environment's committee. However, the apex court's current stance includes setting up a panel of experts for a comprehensive review, acknowledging the environmentalists' concerns.

Political leaders, including former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, and groups like the Aravalli Virasat Jan Abhiyan, expressed their satisfaction. They emphasized the importance of preserving the Aravalli range, citing risks from unchecked mining and real estate projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)