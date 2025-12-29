Left Menu

Supreme Court's Stand on Aravalli: A Victory for Environmentalists

Rajasthan Congress leaders and environmental activists celebrated the Supreme Court's decision to suspend its prior order regarding the Aravalli range. The court plans to form a committee for a thorough review. Activists opposed the redefinition due to potential risks to the hills from mining and development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 29-12-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 14:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court's recent decision to pause its November 20 order about the Aravalli range definition was met with applause from Rajasthan Congress leaders and environmental activists. They have hailed the move as a significant victory in their ongoing battle to safeguard the hills.

The court's earlier verdict had embraced a uniform definition of the Aravalli hills, suggested by the Ministry of Environment's committee. However, the apex court's current stance includes setting up a panel of experts for a comprehensive review, acknowledging the environmentalists' concerns.

Political leaders, including former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, and groups like the Aravalli Virasat Jan Abhiyan, expressed their satisfaction. They emphasized the importance of preserving the Aravalli range, citing risks from unchecked mining and real estate projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

