Amit Shah Initiates Crackdown on Bangladeshi Infiltrators in Assam

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has directed pointed criticism at the Congress party, accusing it of using Bangladeshi infiltrators as a political vote bank, thus threatening Assam's culture, land, and identity.

Speaking at a public rally, Shah highlighted the central government's commitment to identifying illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, not just in Assam, but across India. He emphasized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts in protecting Assamese cultural identity and promoting the state's comprehensive development.

The rally included the launch of a significant Rs 227 crore redevelopment project at the site of Vaishnavite saint Srimanta Sankardeva's birthplace. Shah cited the revival of the 'Ek Bharat' spirit and celebrated land reclamation from infiltrators under BJP's state leadership, urging voters to support the party for another term to secure an infiltrator-free Assam.

