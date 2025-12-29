Amit Shah Initiates Crackdown on Bangladeshi Infiltrators in Assam
Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticized Congress for using Bangladeshi infiltrators as a vote bank and vowed to identify illegal immigrants throughout India. He inaugurated a redevelopment project in Assam, emphasizing protection of Assamese cultural identity and freeing land from infiltrators, advocating for five more years of BJP governance.
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has directed pointed criticism at the Congress party, accusing it of using Bangladeshi infiltrators as a political vote bank, thus threatening Assam's culture, land, and identity.
Speaking at a public rally, Shah highlighted the central government's commitment to identifying illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, not just in Assam, but across India. He emphasized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts in protecting Assamese cultural identity and promoting the state's comprehensive development.
The rally included the launch of a significant Rs 227 crore redevelopment project at the site of Vaishnavite saint Srimanta Sankardeva's birthplace. Shah cited the revival of the 'Ek Bharat' spirit and celebrated land reclamation from infiltrators under BJP's state leadership, urging voters to support the party for another term to secure an infiltrator-free Assam.
(With inputs from agencies.)