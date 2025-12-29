Left Menu

Amit Shah Initiates Crackdown on Bangladeshi Infiltrators in Assam

Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticized Congress for using Bangladeshi infiltrators as a vote bank and vowed to identify illegal immigrants throughout India. He inaugurated a redevelopment project in Assam, emphasizing protection of Assamese cultural identity and freeing land from infiltrators, advocating for five more years of BJP governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Borduwa | Updated: 29-12-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 14:44 IST
Amit Shah Initiates Crackdown on Bangladeshi Infiltrators in Assam
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has directed pointed criticism at the Congress party, accusing it of using Bangladeshi infiltrators as a political vote bank, thus threatening Assam's culture, land, and identity.

Speaking at a public rally, Shah highlighted the central government's commitment to identifying illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, not just in Assam, but across India. He emphasized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts in protecting Assamese cultural identity and promoting the state's comprehensive development.

The rally included the launch of a significant Rs 227 crore redevelopment project at the site of Vaishnavite saint Srimanta Sankardeva's birthplace. Shah cited the revival of the 'Ek Bharat' spirit and celebrated land reclamation from infiltrators under BJP's state leadership, urging voters to support the party for another term to secure an infiltrator-free Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revisiting Dietary Fats: Fresh Insights from IMA NATCON 2025

Revisiting Dietary Fats: Fresh Insights from IMA NATCON 2025

 India
2
Transitioning Rural Employment: From MGNREGA to VB-G RAM G Act

Transitioning Rural Employment: From MGNREGA to VB-G RAM G Act

 India
3
Amit Shah Stresses BJP's Stand on Evicting Infiltrators Amid Revamping Historic Assam Site

Amit Shah Stresses BJP's Stand on Evicting Infiltrators Amid Revamping Histo...

 India
4
Aravalli Hills Redefinition Sparks Political and Environmental Debate

Aravalli Hills Redefinition Sparks Political and Environmental Debate

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025