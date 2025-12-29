Left Menu

Deadly Clash: Turkiye's Bold Standoff with Islamic State

A violent clash between Islamic State militants and police in northwest Turkiye resulted in nine deaths, including three police officers, with others injured. The conflict spilled onto the streets, prompting school closures and power cuts, while reinforcing units were dispatched. Recent raids have led to multiple arrests of suspected militants.

Updated: 29-12-2025 14:49 IST
Deadly Clash: Turkiye's Bold Standoff with Islamic State
A violent clash erupted between Islamic State militants and police in northwest Turkiye, resulting in the deaths of three police officers and six militants, according to the country's interior minister. The confrontation, which took place in Yalova province's Elmali district, also left at least eight officers and a night guard injured as police attempted to storm a militant hideout.

Reinforcements from the neighbouring Bursa province's special forces were called in as the confrontation intensified and spread into the streets. In response, authorities closed five schools, cut off natural gas and electricity, and restricted civilian and vehicular access to the area to ensure public safety.

In a broader crackdown, Turkiye police recently detained 115 Islamic State suspects allegedly plotting attacks targeting holiday celebrations. The country has faced a series of attacks by the extremist group, notably a deadly shooting at an Istanbul nightclub on New Year's Day in 2017.

(With inputs from agencies.)

