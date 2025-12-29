Left Menu

Court Grounds Aviation Institute Over Akasa Air Trademark Abuse

The Delhi High Court has blocked an aviation institute and 17 entities from misusing Akasa Air's trademarks to run fraudulent job schemes. The injunction follows complaints of impersonation and deception, harming job seekers. The violation could cause irreparable damage to the airline's reputation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 17:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has issued a restraining order against an aviation institute and 17 other entities for infringing on Akasa Air's trademarks in a fraudulent job scheme. The legal action was initiated by SNV Aviation Private Limited, the operator of Akasa Air, alleging that the defendants used their trademarks impersonating their agents, thus deceiving job seekers.

Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora, who presided over the case, noted multiple complaints from the public wherein the accused entities contacted them via calls and emails. They falsely presented themselves as representatives of Akasa Air, enticing them with fake job opportunities in exchange for process fees, constituting fraud and impersonation.

The court emphasized that such deceptive actions could cause severe harm to Akasa Air's reputation, damage for which no monetary compensation would suffice. Consequently, the defendants have been restrained from further trademark infringement until the next hearing set for May 22.

(With inputs from agencies.)

