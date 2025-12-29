Jammu and Kashmir Suspends VPN Services Amid Security Concerns

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Monday suspended Virtual Private Network (VPN) services amid rising security concerns, effective immediately. A police spokesperson indicated that the move is aimed at maintaining public order and bolstering security across the region.

The directive was issued by the deputy commissioner, who underscored the need to prevent potential misuse of VPN services, which could impede lawful monitoring and jeopardize public safety. The administration is keen on averting any risks associated with unregulated VPN usage in the district.

Residents of Shopian district have been requested to adhere strictly to the new guidelines. The police spokesperson warned that any breach of the order could result in stringent legal repercussions, as authorities aim to enforce compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)