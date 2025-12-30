Mumbai Police Gears Up for New Year with Massive Security Deployment

As Mumbai gears up for New Year celebrations, the city police have deployed an extensive security detail comprising over 17,000 personnel to ensure public safety. The deployment includes additional commissioners, deputy commissioners, and various specialized teams prepared to manage expected large gatherings. Key areas like the Gateway of India, Marine Drive, and bustling beaches are under increased surveillance.

The police strategy includes setting up nakabandi checkpoints at crucial locations, intensifying road patrolling, and vigilantly monitoring sensitive sites with the support of the State Reserve Police Force, Quick Response Teams, and Bomb Detection units. This effort aims to deter any potential disturbance during the festivities.

Officers are on high alert to prevent activities like eve-teasing and the illegal sale of substances, urging citizens to adhere to rules and maintain peace during the celebrations. For immediate support, the public can contact police helpline numbers 100 or 112, the authorities assured.