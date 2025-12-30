Left Menu

Mumbai Police Gears Up for New Year with Massive Security Deployment

The Mumbai police have deployed over 17,000 personnel to ensure safety during New Year celebrations. Key locations in the city are under strict vigil with nakabandi, increased patrolling, and involvement of various police forces. Citizens are urged to enjoy peacefully and contact helplines for assistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-12-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 19:57 IST
Mumbai Police Gears Up for New Year with Massive Security Deployment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

As Mumbai gears up for New Year celebrations, the city police have deployed an extensive security detail comprising over 17,000 personnel to ensure public safety. The deployment includes additional commissioners, deputy commissioners, and various specialized teams prepared to manage expected large gatherings. Key areas like the Gateway of India, Marine Drive, and bustling beaches are under increased surveillance.

The police strategy includes setting up nakabandi checkpoints at crucial locations, intensifying road patrolling, and vigilantly monitoring sensitive sites with the support of the State Reserve Police Force, Quick Response Teams, and Bomb Detection units. This effort aims to deter any potential disturbance during the festivities.

Officers are on high alert to prevent activities like eve-teasing and the illegal sale of substances, urging citizens to adhere to rules and maintain peace during the celebrations. For immediate support, the public can contact police helpline numbers 100 or 112, the authorities assured.

TRENDING

1
Controversial Anticipatory Bail in Mumbai College Molestation Case

Controversial Anticipatory Bail in Mumbai College Molestation Case

 India
2
Gulf Powers Collide: UAE's Rapid Exit from Yemen Amid Rising Tensions with Saudi Arabia

Gulf Powers Collide: UAE's Rapid Exit from Yemen Amid Rising Tensions with S...

 Global
3
Veterinary Care Boosts Gujarat's Dairy Industry

Veterinary Care Boosts Gujarat's Dairy Industry

 India
4
Heroic Rescue: Wildlife Heroes Save Abandoned Leopard Cubs

Heroic Rescue: Wildlife Heroes Save Abandoned Leopard Cubs

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025