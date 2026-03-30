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Baisakhi Celebrations: Thousands of Sikh Pilgrims to Visit Pakistan

Around 3,000 Indian Sikh pilgrims will travel to Pakistan for the Baisakhi festival, starting April 10. The main event is on April 14 at Gurdwara Panja Sahib. Extensive arrangements, including security and hospitality, are in place to welcome pilgrims as Pakistan aims to promote a positive image.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 30-03-2026 21:09 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 21:09 IST
Baisakhi Celebrations: Thousands of Sikh Pilgrims to Visit Pakistan
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

An estimated 3,000 Sikh pilgrims from India are set to visit Pakistan for the Baisakhi festival starting April 10, officials announced on Monday. The central event will take place on April 14 at Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Punjab's Hasan Abdal.

Ghulam Mohyuddin, spokesperson for the Evacuee Trust Property Board, confirmed the arrival of Indian Sikh yatrees. Baisakhi marks both the start of the harvest season and is celebrated on the first day of Vaisakh. Vivid hues fill Gurdwara Panja Sahib as pilgrims don traditional yellow turbans for the festivities.

A high-level meeting was conducted at the Lahore Punjab Home Department to ensure logistics for the festival. Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, a key figure in the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, pressed for teamwork in showcasing Pakistan's hospitable image. Officials guarantee safe, comfortable arrangements, including transport with fitness certifications and additional amenities for international guests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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