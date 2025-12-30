Left Menu

UAE Withdraws Counterterrorism Units From Yemen Amid Strategic Reassessment

The UAE's defence ministry announced the withdrawal of its counterterrorism units from Yemen, marking the end of its military involvement in the region. This decision follows a comprehensive review, coinciding with a Saudi-led airstrike on Mukalla targeting a UAE-linked weapons shipment, as reported by the state news agency WAM.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 20:09 IST
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) defence ministry announced on Tuesday the end of its counterterrorism mission in Yemen. This marks the complete withdrawal of UAE forces from the region, following the cessation of a military presence since 2019.

The decision was made after a thorough assessment, according to the state news agency WAM. The development coincides with a Saudi-led coalition airstrike on the Yemeni port of Mukalla targeting a UAE-linked weapons shipment, according to Riyadh's statements.

This move signifies a strategic shift for the UAE in the wake of evolving regional dynamics and recent developments impacting Yemen's security landscape.

