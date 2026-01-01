Neglect, Speed, and Unanswered Calls: The Unfolding Tragedy of Navjot Singh

Navjot Singh, a deputy secretary in the Ministry of Finance, tragically lost his life when a speeding BMW, allegedly driven by Gaganpreet Makkad, crashed into his motorcycle near Dhaula Kuan last September. According to the Delhi Police chargesheet, Singh's life could have been saved with prompt medical attention.

The 400-page chargesheet, filed in a magisterial court, accuses Makkad of deliberately delaying medical aid, worsening the situation. Singh was alive for at least 15 minutes post-crash. Critically injured himself, Makkad chose to transport the victims to Nulife Hospital, a less equipped facility, bypassing nearby major hospitals.

The document highlights alleged manipulations and connections between Makkad and Nulife Hospital and suggests the delay cost the 'golden hour' necessary for trauma care. The investigation continues into document tampering, while the incident raises significant questions about emergency response protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)