Family Feud: The Struggle Over Heirlooms and Heritage

The Bombay High Court dismissed a daughter's plea concerning her late mother's Will, highlighting the irony of prioritizing 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.' The court pointed out the divide between traditional values and modern realities as illustrated by relentless family disputes over inheritance, especially when family relationships fracture due to such conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-01-2026 19:42 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 19:42 IST
In a recent judgment, the Bombay High Court shed light on the stark contrast between cultural ideals and the realities faced by modern families embroiled in property disputes. The court dismissed an appeal filed by a daughter over her late mother's Will, emphasizing the disconnect within our society.

Judges M S Sonak and Advait Sethna expressed their solemn hope that prolonged family litigations would be reduced for society's greater good. The controversial petition involved a family inheritance in suburban Bandra, where the daughter sought a Letter of Administration.

The bench found suspicious circumstances surrounding the Will, noting moral and legal obligations unmet by the appellant. According to the court, such familial feuds are 'classic examples' of the enduring conflict between ancient values and contemporary life, urging society to curb this unfortunate tendency.

