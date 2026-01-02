Manipur Unrest: Security Forces Neutralize Explosive Threats Amidst Ethnic Tensions

In Manipur's Imphal East district, security forces have successfully recovered and neutralized 27 bombs, police reported on Friday. The operation took place near Monglham village on Thursday, revealing the presence of country-made bombs.

Additionally, on Wednesday, another operation led to the recovery of three firearms and ammunition from the Langdum Nungjengbi area. These actions are part of ongoing search efforts sparked by ethnic violence between the Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups that began two years ago.

The prolonged strife has resulted in over 260 fatalities and displaced thousands. Following Chief Minister N Biren Singh's resignation, the central government imposed President's rule in the state, putting the assembly under suspended animation.

(With inputs from agencies.)