Manipur Unrest: Security Forces Neutralize Explosive Threats Amidst Ethnic Tensions

Security forces in Manipur's Imphal East district recovered and neutralized 27 bombs. This discovery comes amidst ongoing operations after ethnic violence erupted in 2023, claiming over 260 lives and leaving many homeless. The Indian government imposed President’s rule following political instability in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 02-01-2026 10:56 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 10:56 IST
In Manipur's Imphal East district, security forces have successfully recovered and neutralized 27 bombs, police reported on Friday. The operation took place near Monglham village on Thursday, revealing the presence of country-made bombs.

Additionally, on Wednesday, another operation led to the recovery of three firearms and ammunition from the Langdum Nungjengbi area. These actions are part of ongoing search efforts sparked by ethnic violence between the Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups that began two years ago.

The prolonged strife has resulted in over 260 fatalities and displaced thousands. Following Chief Minister N Biren Singh's resignation, the central government imposed President's rule in the state, putting the assembly under suspended animation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

