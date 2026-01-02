Forgery Uncovered: Six Accused in Fake Certificates Scandal

Authorities in Latur district have booked six individuals for allegedly forging signatures and seals to produce fake birth and death certificates, a senior police official confirmed on Friday.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Arvind Raibole, the group managed to create 311 false certificates, illicitly using the tehsildar's credentials.

The operation took place between April 2024 and March 2025, deceiving government bodies with counterfeit documents. A complaint was lodged by Nayab Tehsildar Abhilash Jagtap. Arrests are yet to be made, as Tehsildar Ujjwala Pangarkar was unavailable for comments.

