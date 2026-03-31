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Connolly's Stellar Debut Seals Punjab Kings' Triumph

Cooper Connolly's debut knock of 72 runs off 44 balls guided Punjab Kings to a thrilling three-wicket win against Gujarat Titans. Yuzvendra Chahal's pivotal bowling earlier restricted Titans to 162/6. Prasidh Krishna's exceptional bowling momentarily troubled Punjab, but Connolly's performance secured the chase with five balls remaining.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mullanpur | Updated: 31-03-2026 23:35 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 23:35 IST
Connolly's Stellar Debut Seals Punjab Kings' Triumph
Cooper Connolly

Young southpaw Cooper Connolly marked a memorable IPL debut, scoring 72 off 44 balls, leading Punjab Kings to a three-wicket win against Gujarat Titans on Tuesday. His stellar performance came after Yuzvendra Chahal's expert bowling limited Titans to 162/6.

After Punjab opted to field, Chahal used his experience to stifle Gujarat in the middle overs. Vijaykumar Vyshak, with figures of 3/34, provided crucial support. Despite a tough chase due to Prasidh Krishna's impressive 3/29, Punjab completed the task with five balls remaining.

Connolly and Prabhsimran Singh's 76-run stand laid a solid foundation, keeping Punjab ahead. Despite Rashid Khan snatching a wicket later, Connolly stayed firm, hammering five sixes and five fours, ensuring Punjab's victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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