Caution Urged After U.S.-Backed Airstrikes in Nigeria

Nigeria's military has cautioned civilians in the northwest to avoid unexploded ordnance following recent U.S.-backed airstrikes. Concerns have grown after videos showed locals handling debris in Sokoto state. Specialized military units are responsible for recovering dangerous materials left from the strikes against Islamic State-linked camps.

Updated: 02-01-2026 22:02 IST
Nigeria's military issued a warning to civilians in the northwest region on Friday, urging them not to tamper with unexploded ordnance discovered at sites of recent U.S.-backed airstrikes.

This caution comes after online videos depicted locals scavenging for debris and unexploded ordnance at strike locations in Sokoto state, raising alarms about potential deadly explosions. On December 25, U.S. forces conducted an uncommon strike deep within Nigeria at the government's behest, deploying 16 GPS-guided munitions from MQ-9 Reaper drones targeting two camps linked to the Islamic State in Sokoto.

Major General Michael Onoja, director of Defence Media Operations, highlighted on Friday that civilians should refrain from picking up or retaining such hazardous materials. He emphasized that specialized ordnance units in the armed forces are specially assigned to retrieve and dispose of debris and remaining explosive materials from these strike zones.

