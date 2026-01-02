PRAGATI: Powering Progress Amid Land Acquisition Roadblocks

In a key announcement, Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan confirmed that the Indian government will not alter its land acquisition policy, despite it posing as a major hurdle in infrastructure projects. The declaration was made during a rare press briefing on the status of the Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation (PRAGATI) platform.

PRAGATI, a review mechanism chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was instrumental in tracking over 3,300 projects worth Rs 85 lakh crore. Out of 7,735 issues raised, a remarkable 7,156 were resolved, addressing land acquisition, environmental, and other infrastructure-related setbacks.

Somanathan emphasized the platform's efficacy, noting that 35% of resolutions involved land acquisition concerns. The initiative underscores India's commitment to overcoming bureaucratic inertia and promoting progress through coordinated inter-ministerial action.

