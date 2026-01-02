PRAGATI: Powering Progress Amid Land Acquisition Roadblocks
Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan reaffirmed the government's stance on land acquisition policies amid project delays. The PRAGATI platform, chaired by Prime Minister Modi, reviewed over 3,300 projects, resolving 7,156 issues primarily related to land acquisition, environment, and infrastructure. PRAGATI ensures timely decision-making for critical projects.
In a key announcement, Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan confirmed that the Indian government will not alter its land acquisition policy, despite it posing as a major hurdle in infrastructure projects. The declaration was made during a rare press briefing on the status of the Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation (PRAGATI) platform.
PRAGATI, a review mechanism chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was instrumental in tracking over 3,300 projects worth Rs 85 lakh crore. Out of 7,735 issues raised, a remarkable 7,156 were resolved, addressing land acquisition, environmental, and other infrastructure-related setbacks.
Somanathan emphasized the platform's efficacy, noting that 35% of resolutions involved land acquisition concerns. The initiative underscores India's commitment to overcoming bureaucratic inertia and promoting progress through coordinated inter-ministerial action.
