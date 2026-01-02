Left Menu

PRAGATI: Powering Progress Amid Land Acquisition Roadblocks

Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan reaffirmed the government's stance on land acquisition policies amid project delays. The PRAGATI platform, chaired by Prime Minister Modi, reviewed over 3,300 projects, resolving 7,156 issues primarily related to land acquisition, environment, and infrastructure. PRAGATI ensures timely decision-making for critical projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2026 22:07 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 22:07 IST
PRAGATI: Powering Progress Amid Land Acquisition Roadblocks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a key announcement, Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan confirmed that the Indian government will not alter its land acquisition policy, despite it posing as a major hurdle in infrastructure projects. The declaration was made during a rare press briefing on the status of the Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation (PRAGATI) platform.

PRAGATI, a review mechanism chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was instrumental in tracking over 3,300 projects worth Rs 85 lakh crore. Out of 7,735 issues raised, a remarkable 7,156 were resolved, addressing land acquisition, environmental, and other infrastructure-related setbacks.

Somanathan emphasized the platform's efficacy, noting that 35% of resolutions involved land acquisition concerns. The initiative underscores India's commitment to overcoming bureaucratic inertia and promoting progress through coordinated inter-ministerial action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah's Strategic Visit to Andaman: Strengthening Home Affairs

Amit Shah's Strategic Visit to Andaman: Strengthening Home Affairs

 India
2
Allahabad High Court Rebukes Trial Court for Hasty Decision in Double Murder Case

Allahabad High Court Rebukes Trial Court for Hasty Decision in Double Murder...

 India
3
Tragic Encounter: Colorado's First Fatal Mountain Lion Attack in Decades

Tragic Encounter: Colorado's First Fatal Mountain Lion Attack in Decades

 Global
4
Foiled Plot: The New Year's Eve ISIS-Inspired Attack Plan

Foiled Plot: The New Year's Eve ISIS-Inspired Attack Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026