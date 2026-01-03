Left Menu

Daring Daylight Shooting: Global Gangster Targets Delhi Realtor

A property dealer's car was attacked in northwest Delhi, with over 20 shots fired. The realtor was threatened by an international gangster named Himanshu Bhau. No injuries were reported. The police are investigating after the incident was reported at Begumpur police station.

Daring Daylight Shooting: Global Gangster Targets Delhi Realtor
A property dealer's vehicle came under heavy fire in northwest Delhi's Rohini area Friday evening, according to police officials.

Shooting over 20 rounds, the attackers vanished, leaving bullet-riddled evidence on a blue Toyota Innova. The incident appears linked to extortion threats allegedly made by international gangster Himanshu Bhau.

Police are actively seeking the suspects, who reportedly fled the scene on a motorcycle. Meanwhile, the property dealer admitted receiving threatening messages but hesitated to report them, fearing retaliation.

