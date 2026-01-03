Daring Daylight Shooting: Global Gangster Targets Delhi Realtor

A property dealer's vehicle came under heavy fire in northwest Delhi's Rohini area Friday evening, according to police officials.

Shooting over 20 rounds, the attackers vanished, leaving bullet-riddled evidence on a blue Toyota Innova. The incident appears linked to extortion threats allegedly made by international gangster Himanshu Bhau.

Police are actively seeking the suspects, who reportedly fled the scene on a motorcycle. Meanwhile, the property dealer admitted receiving threatening messages but hesitated to report them, fearing retaliation.

