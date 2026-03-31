Unmasking the Social Media Gangster: Builder's Hidden Arsenal in Thane
A builder and social media influencer, Surendra Panduranga Patil, was arrested in Thane, Maharashtra, for possessing a cache of weapons hidden behind a fake panel in his home. Patil, with a history of crime, faces new charges under the Arms Act, challenging his defense that they were social media props.
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In a dramatic turn of events, a 55-year-old builder and social media influencer, famous for his gangster-themed videos, was arrested in Thane district, Maharashtra. The accused, Surendra Panduranga Patil, was found in possession of a stash of weapons hidden behind a fake panel in his bungalow.
Authorities seized an assortment of firearms and ammunition, including country-made pistols and revolvers, engraved with 'Made in USA,' two air guns, and over 370 cartridges. The stash, reportedly worth Rs 10 lakh, was discovered following a tip-off, just a week after Patil's release on bail in an unrelated case.
Investigators are probing whether Patil's arsenal was meant for local criminals or preparation for a 'mini-army.' With fresh charges under the Arms Act looming, Patil's claim that the weapons were mere social media props faces intense scrutiny.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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