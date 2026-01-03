Left Menu

Understanding the RSS: Beyond Uniforms and Misconceptions

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat stressed that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh should not be misunderstood as a paramilitary organization or political entity. He explained its mission of uniting society to prevent foreign domination and advocated for self-reliance and unity, while dispelling various misconceptions about the organization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 03-01-2026 01:11 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 01:11 IST
Understanding the RSS: Beyond Uniforms and Misconceptions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a clarion call for clarity, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat addressed misconceptions surrounding the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), emphasizing that the organization is not a paramilitary entity. Despite their uniforms and physical exercises, Bhagwat asserted that understanding the RSS solely through its connection to the BJP would be an error.

He delineated the core mission of the RSS as uniting society to prevent future foreign domination, highlighting its historical resilience in the face of past invasions. Bhagwat advised against relying on inaccurate information, urging closer examination of reliable sources for a true understanding of the organization's objectives.

Bhagwat further called for pride in indigenous products, advocating for a self-reliant India while maintaining healthy trade practices. He clarified that while political and financial challenges have persisted, the RSS's foundational values remain steadfast, encouraging individuals to visit a RSS 'shakha' to gain firsthand insight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Liam Rosenior's Potential Chelsea Move Sparks Speculation

Liam Rosenior's Potential Chelsea Move Sparks Speculation

 Global
2
Devastating Missile Strike Hits Kharkiv: Civilians Caught in Crossfire

Devastating Missile Strike Hits Kharkiv: Civilians Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Volatile Start to 2026: Stock Markets Navigate Uncertain Waters

Volatile Start to 2026: Stock Markets Navigate Uncertain Waters

 Global
4
Zelenskiy Proposes Fedorov as New Defence Minister

Zelenskiy Proposes Fedorov as New Defence Minister

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026