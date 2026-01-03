Understanding the RSS: Beyond Uniforms and Misconceptions

In a clarion call for clarity, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat addressed misconceptions surrounding the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), emphasizing that the organization is not a paramilitary entity. Despite their uniforms and physical exercises, Bhagwat asserted that understanding the RSS solely through its connection to the BJP would be an error.

He delineated the core mission of the RSS as uniting society to prevent future foreign domination, highlighting its historical resilience in the face of past invasions. Bhagwat advised against relying on inaccurate information, urging closer examination of reliable sources for a true understanding of the organization's objectives.

Bhagwat further called for pride in indigenous products, advocating for a self-reliant India while maintaining healthy trade practices. He clarified that while political and financial challenges have persisted, the RSS's foundational values remain steadfast, encouraging individuals to visit a RSS 'shakha' to gain firsthand insight.

