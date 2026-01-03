Yemen Crisis: Gulf Powers Clash as Southern Secession Movement Intensifies

The Yemeni conflict has escalated into a major confrontation between Gulf powerhouses Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Tensions flared as Saudi-backed government forces retook regions captured last month by UAE-supported southern separatists, who are pushing for an independence referendum.

This internal strife has fractured the coalition fighting the Iran-supported Houthi movement, undermining regional stability. The Southern Transitional Council (STC), representing the separatists, plans a two-year transition leading to independence from Yemen, challenging the coalition's integrity.

Amid rising hostilities, Saudi Arabia bombed a base in Hadramout, declaring it a security red line, prompting the UAE to withdraw forces. Diplomatic engagements continue, with calls for dialogue while Saudi Arabia hosts discussions to address the southern crisis.

