Yemen Crisis: Gulf Powers Clash as Southern Secession Movement Intensifies
The crisis in Yemen has intensified a major feud between Saudi Arabia and the UAE as Saudi-backed forces reclaim regions from UAE-supported separatists. The Southern Transitional Council aims for independence, threatening the Gulf coalition's unity. Increased tensions coincide with Saudi Arabia's strategic military actions and diplomatic overtures.
The Yemeni conflict has escalated into a major confrontation between Gulf powerhouses Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Tensions flared as Saudi-backed government forces retook regions captured last month by UAE-supported southern separatists, who are pushing for an independence referendum.
This internal strife has fractured the coalition fighting the Iran-supported Houthi movement, undermining regional stability. The Southern Transitional Council (STC), representing the separatists, plans a two-year transition leading to independence from Yemen, challenging the coalition's integrity.
Amid rising hostilities, Saudi Arabia bombed a base in Hadramout, declaring it a security red line, prompting the UAE to withdraw forces. Diplomatic engagements continue, with calls for dialogue while Saudi Arabia hosts discussions to address the southern crisis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
