Yemen Crisis: Gulf Powers Clash as Southern Secession Movement Intensifies

The crisis in Yemen has intensified a major feud between Saudi Arabia and the UAE as Saudi-backed forces reclaim regions from UAE-supported separatists. The Southern Transitional Council aims for independence, threatening the Gulf coalition's unity. Increased tensions coincide with Saudi Arabia's strategic military actions and diplomatic overtures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2026 15:06 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 15:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Yemeni conflict has escalated into a major confrontation between Gulf powerhouses Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Tensions flared as Saudi-backed government forces retook regions captured last month by UAE-supported southern separatists, who are pushing for an independence referendum.

This internal strife has fractured the coalition fighting the Iran-supported Houthi movement, undermining regional stability. The Southern Transitional Council (STC), representing the separatists, plans a two-year transition leading to independence from Yemen, challenging the coalition's integrity.

Amid rising hostilities, Saudi Arabia bombed a base in Hadramout, declaring it a security red line, prompting the UAE to withdraw forces. Diplomatic engagements continue, with calls for dialogue while Saudi Arabia hosts discussions to address the southern crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

