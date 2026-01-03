Left Menu

Amit Shah's Strategic Visit to Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a Parliamentary Consultative Committee meeting in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The meeting centered on national security, disaster management, and regional infrastructure. Shah also inaugurated an exhibition and laid foundation stones for projects in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srivijayapuram | Updated: 03-01-2026 15:12 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 15:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a crucial Parliamentary Consultative Committee meeting in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The meeting, held on Saturday morning, concentrated on essential topics such as national security, disaster management, cyber security, and regional infrastructure.

Present at the meeting were Union Ministers of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai and Bandi Sanjay Kumar, alongside other committee members and officials. A separate session was dedicated to the strategic significance of the islands, emphasizing the need for utilizing advanced technologies to combat crime and enhance forensic capabilities in the region.

In addition to the meeting, Shah inaugurated an exhibition on new criminal laws and marked the initiation of various development projects, reiterating the government's commitment to strengthening regional security and infrastructure. This visit marks Shah's second trip to the archipelago in under a month, underscoring the islands' growing strategic importance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

