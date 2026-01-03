Left Menu

Global Outcry: International Reaction to U.S. Strikes on Venezuela

The international community has overwhelmingly condemned U.S. military actions in Venezuela, calling them a violation of international law and Venezuela's sovereignty. Various countries, including China, France, and South Africa, urge dialogue and adherence to international norms, while supporting peaceful, democratic resolutions to Venezuela's political crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2026 21:23 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 21:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a series of condemnations, countries worldwide have denounced Saturday's U.S. military operations in Venezuela. The operations have been described as violations of both international law and Venezuela's sovereignty, drawing sharp rebukes from global leaders.

China and France are among the nations emphasizing the importance of abiding by international law and the UN Charter. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot stressed that lasting solutions cannot be forced externally and must be determined by sovereign nations themselves.

South Africa's call for an urgent UN Security Council meeting underscores the tension in Latin America following these developments. Meanwhile, Mexico, Bolivia, and others have reiterated their stance on dialogue as the preferred resolution path. The situation remains tense as the international community watches closely.

