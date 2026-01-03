Customs Bust: Hydroponic Weed, Diamonds, and Gold Seized at Mumbai Airport

Customs officials at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport have seized hydroponic weed, diamonds, and gold, with an estimated value of Rs 14 crore. Over two days, several arrests were made, including an airport staff member, as authorities cracked down on smuggling activities.

According to Mumbai Customs Zone-III, officials confiscated 8.008 kg of hydroponic weed from a passenger arriving from Bangkok. This potent form of cannabis, grown using water-based solutions, is valued at Rs 8.008 crore in the black market. Another passenger from Bangkok was also found with 1.946 kg of the substance.

In separate incidents, Mumbai Customs intercepted passengers smuggling diamonds and gold. Diamonds worth Rs 2.52 crore were recovered, hidden in a body cavity, while 1,470 grams of gold dust, valued at Rs 1.87 crore, was seized from a connection involving an Air India Airport Services Limited employee. Investigations are underway to dismantle the broader smuggling network.

(With inputs from agencies.)