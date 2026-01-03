Left Menu

Customs Bust: Hydroponic Weed, Diamonds, and Gold Seized at Mumbai Airport

Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport customs officials seized hydroponic weed, diamonds, and gold worth around Rs 14 crore. The seizures led to the arrest of an airport staffer and several others. Efforts are ongoing to unravel the network behind these illicit operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-01-2026 21:32 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 21:32 IST
Customs Bust: Hydroponic Weed, Diamonds, and Gold Seized at Mumbai Airport
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Customs officials at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport have seized hydroponic weed, diamonds, and gold, with an estimated value of Rs 14 crore. Over two days, several arrests were made, including an airport staff member, as authorities cracked down on smuggling activities.

According to Mumbai Customs Zone-III, officials confiscated 8.008 kg of hydroponic weed from a passenger arriving from Bangkok. This potent form of cannabis, grown using water-based solutions, is valued at Rs 8.008 crore in the black market. Another passenger from Bangkok was also found with 1.946 kg of the substance.

In separate incidents, Mumbai Customs intercepted passengers smuggling diamonds and gold. Diamonds worth Rs 2.52 crore were recovered, hidden in a body cavity, while 1,470 grams of gold dust, valued at Rs 1.87 crore, was seized from a connection involving an Air India Airport Services Limited employee. Investigations are underway to dismantle the broader smuggling network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BJP-led Mahayuti will deport Bangladeshi infiltrators from Mumbai, says Maharashtra CM Fadnavis at campaign rally for civic polls.

BJP-led Mahayuti will deport Bangladeshi infiltrators from Mumbai, says Maha...

 India
2
Political Clash in Ballari Escalates: Analyzing the Aftermath

Political Clash in Ballari Escalates: Analyzing the Aftermath

 India
3
Captured in Controversy: US Seizes Venezuelan President Maduro

Captured in Controversy: US Seizes Venezuelan President Maduro

 Venezuela
4
Calls for Political Solution in Venezuela Amidst Crisis

Calls for Political Solution in Venezuela Amidst Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social and economic barriers slow smart farming adoption

How sustainable finance turns climate policy into real emission cuts

How edge-enabled IoT and AI are transforming real-time water monitoring

Traditional cyber defenses cannot match AI-powered threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026