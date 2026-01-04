Eviction Drive Clears 1,700 Acres: Assam's Stand Against Encroachment

In a decisive move, over 1,700 acres of reserve forest land in Assam's Hojai district have been successfully cleared of encroachments, according to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The campaign, which reclaimed 5,250 bighas in Jamuna-Moudanga RF, was carried out peacefully and lawfully, marking a successful mission.

The Sarma-led administration, in power since 2021, has conducted multiple eviction operations focusing on lands alleged to be illegally settled by the Bengali-speaking Muslim population. The chief minister has vowed that such eviction drives will continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)