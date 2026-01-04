Left Menu

Delhi Assembly Winter Session: Debates on Pollution and CAG Reports Set to Ignite Tensions

The Delhi Assembly's winter session is poised to feature intense debates on pollution and three CAG reports, including those concerning Arvind Kejriwal's renovated bungalow. Authenticity of the 'Phansi Bhar' will also be discussed. Emphasis is on orderly deliberation and meticulous planning for legislative conduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2026 20:31 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 20:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The four-day winter session of the Delhi Assembly, commencing this Monday, promises to be a battleground for heated debates centered on pollution and the tabling of three crucial CAG reports.

Led by the Rekha Gupta administration, the session will scrutinize the capital's air pollution crisis, evaluate the luxurious renovation of former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's bungalow, examine issues with the Delhi Jal Board, and assess Delhi's government-run universities during AAP rule. The BJP had previously dubbed Kejriwal's bungalow 'Seesh Mahal' amidst assembly polls.

Attention will also turn once more to the contentious 'Phansi Bhar', as the Delhi Assembly's Business Advisory Committee positions a resolution. Chief Minister Gupta clarified during the Monsoon Session that this supposed 'execution room' was historically a tiffin room, a statement backed by a 1912 map without evidence of capital punishment. Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta emphasized the session's focus on order, transparency, and legislative responsibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

