Delhi Assembly Winter Session: Debates on Pollution and CAG Reports Set to Ignite Tensions

The four-day winter session of the Delhi Assembly, commencing this Monday, promises to be a battleground for heated debates centered on pollution and the tabling of three crucial CAG reports.

Led by the Rekha Gupta administration, the session will scrutinize the capital's air pollution crisis, evaluate the luxurious renovation of former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's bungalow, examine issues with the Delhi Jal Board, and assess Delhi's government-run universities during AAP rule. The BJP had previously dubbed Kejriwal's bungalow 'Seesh Mahal' amidst assembly polls.

Attention will also turn once more to the contentious 'Phansi Bhar', as the Delhi Assembly's Business Advisory Committee positions a resolution. Chief Minister Gupta clarified during the Monsoon Session that this supposed 'execution room' was historically a tiffin room, a statement backed by a 1912 map without evidence of capital punishment. Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta emphasized the session's focus on order, transparency, and legislative responsibility.

