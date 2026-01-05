EU's Unanimous Call, Except One, for Upholding International Law in Venezuela
The European Union, minus Hungary, has called for adherence to international law in Venezuela following the U.S. intervention. The organization emphasized the importance of respecting the will of the Venezuelan people for a peaceful resolution and transition to democracy, while recognizing challenges like organized crime.
The European Union has issued a collective statement, supported by all member states except Hungary, to uphold the principles of international law in Venezuela. This comes in response to the U.S.'s recent intervention, which saw the deposition of President Nicolas Maduro.
The EU has reinforced the importance of respecting the democratic will of the Venezuelan people to achieve a peaceful resolution and transition to democracy. Highlighting the international community's responsibility, the EU insists that the UN Charter must be upheld.
Amidst concerns over organized crime and drug trafficking, the EU stresses collaboration with international partners, including the United States, to address these issues while respecting international legal frameworks. Nicolas Maduro currently faces U.S. legal charges and awaits a court appearance.
