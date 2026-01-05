Supreme Court Vindicates Judicial Integrity

The Supreme Court on Monday overturned the dismissal of a Madhya Pradesh judicial officer accused of adopting varied criteria for granting bail and alleged corrupt practices. The decision, rendered by Justices JB Pardiwala and KV Viswanathan, criticized his termination, noting it bypassed due process despite a 27-year spotless career.

The bench highlighted the increasing trend of frivolous charges against lower court judges driven by dissatisfied parties, underscoring the importance of shielding honest judiciary members. This tendency, they warned, contributes to the reluctance of lower judiciary officers to grant bail, resulting in high courts and the Supreme Court handling excessive bail petitions.

While advocating for stringent measures against corrupt judicial officers, the bench cautioned against automatic disciplinary actions for conflicting judicial decisions without substantial cause. The judgment emphasized ensuring justice for honest officers and directed the reinstatement and compensation of Nirbhay Singh Suliya until his retirement, nullifying previous termination orders.