Left Menu

Amad Diallo Shines as Ivory Coast Powers Through to Quarter-Finals

Amad Diallo continued his impressive form by scoring once and assisting another in Ivory Coast's 3-0 win over Burkina Faso at the Africa Cup of Nations. The Ivorians will next face Egypt in the quarter-finals, with Diallo emerging as a standout performer in the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Marrakech | Updated: 07-01-2026 02:35 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 02:35 IST
Amad Diallo Shines as Ivory Coast Powers Through to Quarter-Finals
  • Country:
  • Morocco

In a dazzling display, Amad Diallo scored one goal and provided an assist as Ivory Coast triumphed 3-0 over Burkina Faso during their Africa Cup of Nations match in Marrakech. This victory propels the defending champions into a much-anticipated quarter-final clash against Egypt.

Ivory Coast showcased their dominance with additional goals from Yan Diomande and Bazoumana Toure. Despite Burkina Faso's notable goalkeeping from Herve Koffi, the Ivorians secured a decisive victory. Coach Emerse Fae's squad exhibited skillful gameplay as they progressed to the next round.

Amad Diallo, a Manchester United winger, has been instrumental in his national team's campaign with three goals and an assist. At just 23, Diallo's performances have been pivotal in Ivory Coast's defense of their title, marking him as one of the tournament's standout players.

TRENDING

1
Nicolás Maduro vs. The U.S.: Unraveling Legal Complexities

Nicolás Maduro vs. The U.S.: Unraveling Legal Complexities

 Global
2
Judge Hellerstein: Pursuing Justice with Faith

Judge Hellerstein: Pursuing Justice with Faith

 Global
3
Nottingham Forest's Last-Minute Triumph Moves Them Away from Relegation Threat

Nottingham Forest's Last-Minute Triumph Moves Them Away from Relegation Thre...

 United Kingdom
4
Embraer's Soaring Success: Record Q4 Aircraft Deliveries

Embraer's Soaring Success: Record Q4 Aircraft Deliveries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital payments are bringing India’s unbanked into financial system

Weak authentication still threatens smart healthcare systems

One-size-fits-all climate policies fall short across G20

AI beliefs can trigger bias against humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026