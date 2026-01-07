Amad Diallo Shines as Ivory Coast Powers Through to Quarter-Finals

In a dazzling display, Amad Diallo scored one goal and provided an assist as Ivory Coast triumphed 3-0 over Burkina Faso during their Africa Cup of Nations match in Marrakech. This victory propels the defending champions into a much-anticipated quarter-final clash against Egypt.

Ivory Coast showcased their dominance with additional goals from Yan Diomande and Bazoumana Toure. Despite Burkina Faso's notable goalkeeping from Herve Koffi, the Ivorians secured a decisive victory. Coach Emerse Fae's squad exhibited skillful gameplay as they progressed to the next round.

Amad Diallo, a Manchester United winger, has been instrumental in his national team's campaign with three goals and an assist. At just 23, Diallo's performances have been pivotal in Ivory Coast's defense of their title, marking him as one of the tournament's standout players.