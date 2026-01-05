Controversy Unfolds: CBI Probe Recommended for Alleged FCRA Violations in Kerala NGO Project

The Kerala Vigilance department has called for a CBI investigation into a local NGO and its chairman, Ameer Ahmed, over alleged Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) violations. The case is intertwined with V D Satheesan, Leader of Opposition, and concerns improper foreign funding for a rehabilitation initiative known as 'Punarjani'.

Sources revealed that the anti-corruption bureau highlighted over Rs 1.22 crore in foreign funds credited to the Manappat Foundation during 2018-2022 for the project, in concluding that financial discrepancies warrant central agency scrutiny. The accusations include conspiracy to collect funds abroad under the guise of a rehabilitation project for flood victims, allegedly involving Satheesan.

In response, Satheesan has stated willingness to face the probe, confident in legal vindication. The NGO has yet to make any public comments on the unfolding situation, which further implicates discrepancies in financial records and fund transfers validated by the vigilance report.