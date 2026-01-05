Controversial Paroles: Dera Sacha Sauda Chief's Frequent Jail Breaks

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, already serving a 20-year sentence for raping two of his disciples, was granted a 40-day parole, marking his 15th release since 2017. His frequent paroles have raised questions and criticism, particularly from Sikh organizations.

According to Jitender Khurana, a Dera spokesperson, Singh will stay at his Sirsa-based Dera during this period. In addition to his rape conviction, Singh was sentenced for the 2003 murder of a journalist, with frequent paroles drawing scrutiny and debate.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court's May 2024 decision to acquit Singh and others in a separate murder case stirred further controversy. With a significant following in Haryana, Punjab, and neighboring regions, Singh's releases continue to provoke discussion and debate among various communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)