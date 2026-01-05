Left Menu

Controversial Paroles: Dera Sacha Sauda Chief's Frequent Jail Breaks

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, head of Dera Sacha Sauda, has received his 15th parole since his 2017 conviction for rape, sparking debate. His frequent paroles have faced criticism, especially from Sikh organizations. Singh has a significant following in Haryana and nearby states, fueling ongoing controversy around his early releases.

Dera Sacha Sauda
  • Country:
  • India

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, already serving a 20-year sentence for raping two of his disciples, was granted a 40-day parole, marking his 15th release since 2017. His frequent paroles have raised questions and criticism, particularly from Sikh organizations.

According to Jitender Khurana, a Dera spokesperson, Singh will stay at his Sirsa-based Dera during this period. In addition to his rape conviction, Singh was sentenced for the 2003 murder of a journalist, with frequent paroles drawing scrutiny and debate.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court's May 2024 decision to acquit Singh and others in a separate murder case stirred further controversy. With a significant following in Haryana, Punjab, and neighboring regions, Singh's releases continue to provoke discussion and debate among various communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

