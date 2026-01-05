Inferno in Swiss Ski Haven: Investigators Scrutinize Deadly Bar Blaze

A tragic fire at a New Year bar in Crans-Montana, a Swiss ski resort, has claimed the lives of 40 people, predominantly teenagers. Authorities have identified all victims, sparking a demand for thorough investigation and justice from various global leaders, including Pope Leo and President Xi Jinping.

The fire, believed to be ignited by sparkling candles hitting the basement ceiling, has led to a criminal investigation of the two individuals who managed the bar. They face suspicions of negligence-related crimes; however, as of now, there is no arrest or flight risk assessment.

Anger over the incident is simmering in Switzerland as questions arise about safety inspections and emergency readiness. Despite the tragedy, Swiss authorities insist that yearly building checks did not reveal any issues. The community, led by mourners, demands accountability, ensuring no repeat of such a disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)