Supreme Court Addresses Representation of Specially Abled Advocates in Bar Elections

The Supreme Court of India has stepped in to ensure that specially abled advocates receive adequate representation in state bar council elections. The court proposed the temporary measure of co-opting these advocates into different committees while highlighting the need for future statutory amendments.

Addressing concerns raised by senior advocate Indira Jaising, the court directed the Bar Council of India (BCI) to reduce the nomination fee for specially abled lawyers wishing to contest elections from Rs 1.25 lakh to Rs 15,000. This follows the filing of a public interest litigation by lawyer Pankaj Sinha.

Chief Justice Surya Kant emphasized the necessity of making an effective presence felt in BCI's decision-making committees, while also urging the BCI to initiate legislative changes. Meanwhile, the BCI has assured that interim representation will be provided through committee co-option, despite the absence of statutory reservation.

