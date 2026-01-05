Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise: Arrests in Sandeshkhali Police Attack

Three individuals have been arrested for attacking police personnel in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal, raising the total arrests to 12. The main suspect, Musa Mollah, remains at large as police continue their search. The incident highlights political tensions in Sandeshkhali ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-01-2026 17:24 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 17:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Three more individuals have been arrested in relation to last week's attack on police personnel in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal, bringing the total number of detentions to 12. This development was confirmed by a senior officer on Monday.

Among the arrested is Murtaza Mollah, brother of the Trinamool Congress worker Musa Mollah, who has been identified as the primary suspect. Murtaza's sons, Montazul and Monowar Hossain Mollah, were also apprehended in the Jibantala area, South 24 Parganas, late Sunday night.

Despite the arrests, the main accused, Musa Mollah, remains at large. The attack injured six policemen and damaged a police vehicle, intensifying political tensions in Sandeshkhali as the region braces for the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

