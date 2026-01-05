Political Tensions Rise: Arrests in Sandeshkhali Police Attack

Three more individuals have been arrested in relation to last week's attack on police personnel in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal, bringing the total number of detentions to 12. This development was confirmed by a senior officer on Monday.

Among the arrested is Murtaza Mollah, brother of the Trinamool Congress worker Musa Mollah, who has been identified as the primary suspect. Murtaza's sons, Montazul and Monowar Hossain Mollah, were also apprehended in the Jibantala area, South 24 Parganas, late Sunday night.

Despite the arrests, the main accused, Musa Mollah, remains at large. The attack injured six policemen and damaged a police vehicle, intensifying political tensions in Sandeshkhali as the region braces for the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)