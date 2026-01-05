Left Menu

Supreme Court Questions Telangana's Legal Challenge to Polavaram Project Expansion

The Supreme Court has asked the Telangana government if its challenge to the Polavaram Project expansion in Andhra Pradesh should instead be filed under Article 131. The court suggested mediation as an alternative dispute resolution and emphasized the critical role of federal jurisdiction in such inter-state matters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2026 19:49 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 19:49 IST
Supreme Court Questions Telangana's Legal Challenge to Polavaram Project Expansion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Monday questioned the Telangana government, led by Congress, about the maintainability of its writ petition against the Polavaram Multipurpose Irrigation Project expansion in Andhra Pradesh.

A bench, featuring Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, advised that issues involving multiple states and the central government might be better resolved by filing a case under Article 131, rather than under Article 32, which focuses on fundamental rights enforcement.

The Chief Justice expressed hope for a mediated resolution, urging the parties to consider alternative dispute resolution. The court's jurisdiction under Article 131 is crucial for adjudicating conflicts between states and the central government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Government Lifts Import Ban on Low Ash Metallurgical Coke

Government Lifts Import Ban on Low Ash Metallurgical Coke

 India
2
Mamata Banerjee Raises Legal Battle Over Controversial Electoral Roll Changes

Mamata Banerjee Raises Legal Battle Over Controversial Electoral Roll Change...

 India
3
EU Extends Deadlines for SATA and TAP Divestments

EU Extends Deadlines for SATA and TAP Divestments

 Global
4
Supreme Court Denies Bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in Delhi Riots Case

Supreme Court Denies Bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in Delhi Riots Ca...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026