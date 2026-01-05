Supreme Court Questions Telangana's Legal Challenge to Polavaram Project Expansion

The Supreme Court on Monday questioned the Telangana government, led by Congress, about the maintainability of its writ petition against the Polavaram Multipurpose Irrigation Project expansion in Andhra Pradesh.

A bench, featuring Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, advised that issues involving multiple states and the central government might be better resolved by filing a case under Article 131, rather than under Article 32, which focuses on fundamental rights enforcement.

The Chief Justice expressed hope for a mediated resolution, urging the parties to consider alternative dispute resolution. The court's jurisdiction under Article 131 is crucial for adjudicating conflicts between states and the central government.

(With inputs from agencies.)