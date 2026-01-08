Left Menu

Iran's Araqchi says Tehran remains ready for negotiations with US 'based on mutual respect'

Updated: 08-01-2026 15:21 IST
Tehran remains open ‌to negotiations with the United States as ⁠long as they are based on "mutual respect and interests", ​but it is also ‍ready for war if that is Washington's intent, Iran's ⁠foreign ‌minister ⁠said on Thursday.

Abbas Araqchi, ‍speaking during a press ​conference in Beirut, added that ⁠the purpose of his visit ⁠to Lebanon was to discuss Israel's "challenges and ⁠threats" to regional security, as ⁠well as ‌expanding bilateral ties.

