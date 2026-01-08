Iran's Araqchi says Tehran remains ready for negotiations with US 'based on mutual respect'
Tehran remains open to negotiations with the United States as long as they are based on "mutual respect and interests", but it is also ready for war if that is Washington's intent, Iran's foreign minister said on Thursday.
Abbas Araqchi, speaking during a press conference in Beirut, added that the purpose of his visit to Lebanon was to discuss Israel's "challenges and threats" to regional security, as well as expanding bilateral ties.
