Controversy Over Congress' Manifesto: Allegations of Defamation Against Bajrang Dal

A Mumbai court recently instructed local police to investigate claims that the Congress party aimed to damage the Bajrang Dal's reputation by promising a ban in its 2023 Karnataka election manifesto, allegedly comparing it to the banned Popular Front of India (PFI).

The complaint, filed by a Bajrang Dal activist, through advocate Santosh Dubey, charges that Congress intentionally equated the organization with PFI, defaming it under Indian law. The court requested a report from Bhandup police by February 17.

While Congress pledged action against groups supposedly fostering community enmity, the complainant contends that the ban is a Central government prerogative under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, marking Congress' proposal as misleading and harmful.

(With inputs from agencies.)