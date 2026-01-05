Left Menu

Controversy Over Congress' Manifesto: Allegations of Defamation Against Bajrang Dal

A Mumbai court has ordered an investigation into the Congress party's promise, outlined in their 2023 Karnataka assembly election manifesto, to ban Bajrang Dal. The complaint, filed by a Bajrang Dal activist, accuses Congress of defaming the organization by linking it with the banned terrorist group PFI.

Updated: 05-01-2026 19:58 IST
A Mumbai court recently instructed local police to investigate claims that the Congress party aimed to damage the Bajrang Dal's reputation by promising a ban in its 2023 Karnataka election manifesto, allegedly comparing it to the banned Popular Front of India (PFI).

The complaint, filed by a Bajrang Dal activist, through advocate Santosh Dubey, charges that Congress intentionally equated the organization with PFI, defaming it under Indian law. The court requested a report from Bhandup police by February 17.

While Congress pledged action against groups supposedly fostering community enmity, the complainant contends that the ban is a Central government prerogative under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, marking Congress' proposal as misleading and harmful.

