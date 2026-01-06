Left Menu

Unnerving Trend: Violence Against Hindu Businessmen in Bangladesh

A Hindu grocery shop owner in Bangladesh's Narsingdi city was murdered by unidentified attackers, marking the latest incident of violence against the Hindu community. This follows the killing of a Hindu businessman in Jessore and other violent incidents, raising concerns about safety and sectarian tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 06-01-2026 13:53 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 13:53 IST
Unnerving Trend: Violence Against Hindu Businessmen in Bangladesh
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

A 40-year-old Hindu man, identified as a grocery shop owner in Bangladesh's Narsingdi city, was brutally murdered by unidentified assailants wielding a sharp weapon, according to a report from local media.

This incident follows hot on the heels of another tragic event where a Hindu businessman was fatally shot in the head by unknown individuals in Jessore district, signaling a worrying pattern of violence against Hindu community members in the country.

The police have begun an investigation into these incidents as fears grow over the safety of minority communities amid rising sectarian tensions.

