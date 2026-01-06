Murder in Dallupura: Strangled with a Creeper

In a tragic incident in East Delhi's Dallupura area, a 28-year-old laborer, Mohd Islam Ali, was found dead, strangled with a giloy creeper after a drinking session. The police have apprehended two juveniles in connection with the murder.

The police received a PCR call reporting an unconscious man in a room on January 4. Upon arrival, they discovered Ali's lifeless body. A post-mortem examination confirmed death by strangulation, leading authorities to register a case of murder.

Investigation revealed that the juveniles visited Ali on January 3 under the guise of borrowing a matchbox, later drinking together. They reportedly stole Ali's money and phones, leading to an argument that ended in Ali's tragic death. Police recovered the stolen items and the weapon. The investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)