Left Menu

Murder in Dallupura: Strangled with a Creeper

A 28-year-old laborer named Mohd Islam Ali was strangled to death with a giloy creeper after a drinking session in East Delhi's Dallupura area. Two juveniles have been apprehended in connection with the crime, which involved robbery and subsequent murder. The investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2026 17:42 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 17:42 IST
Murder in Dallupura: Strangled with a Creeper
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in East Delhi's Dallupura area, a 28-year-old laborer, Mohd Islam Ali, was found dead, strangled with a giloy creeper after a drinking session. The police have apprehended two juveniles in connection with the murder.

The police received a PCR call reporting an unconscious man in a room on January 4. Upon arrival, they discovered Ali's lifeless body. A post-mortem examination confirmed death by strangulation, leading authorities to register a case of murder.

Investigation revealed that the juveniles visited Ali on January 3 under the guise of borrowing a matchbox, later drinking together. They reportedly stole Ali's money and phones, leading to an argument that ended in Ali's tragic death. Police recovered the stolen items and the weapon. The investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Youth Connect: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's 'Lunch Pe Charcha'

Youth Connect: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's 'Lunch Pe Charcha'

 India
2
Zelenskiy and Macron Discuss Defense and Diplomacy Amid Ongoing Conflict

Zelenskiy and Macron Discuss Defense and Diplomacy Amid Ongoing Conflict

 Ukraine
3
Mahayuti Alliance Braces for Election Victory Tsunami

Mahayuti Alliance Braces for Election Victory Tsunami

 India
4
High Court Verdict Ignites Political Fire: BJP vs INDI Alliance

High Court Verdict Ignites Political Fire: BJP vs INDI Alliance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Weak authentication still threatens smart healthcare systems

One-size-fits-all climate policies fall short across G20

How AI beliefs can trigger bias against humans

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026