Clashes Erupt During Delhi Mosque Demolition Drive

At least five police personnel were reported injured as an anti-encroachment operation near a mosque in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan area spiraled into violence on Wednesday morning.

The unrest began when Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officials attempted to demolish structures encroaching on land near the Syed Faiz Elahi Mosque and an adjacent graveyard at Turkman Gate, as directed by the Delhi High Court.

Stone-pelting by some individuals during the operation led to chaos, prompting police to use calculated measures to bring the situation under control. Officials reported that significant law enforcement coordination was undertaken, including the deployment of senior officers and collaboration with local peace committees. The situation was quickly normalized, police confirmed in a subsequent statement.