Clashes Erupt During Delhi Mosque Demolition Drive
A demolition drive near the Syed Faiz Elahi Mosque in Delhi turned violent, injuring five police officers. The Municipal Corporation's effort to clear encroachments following a court order faced resistance, leading to stone-pelting. Authorities swiftly restored order through strategic law enforcement measures.
- Country:
- India
At least five police personnel were reported injured as an anti-encroachment operation near a mosque in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan area spiraled into violence on Wednesday morning.
The unrest began when Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officials attempted to demolish structures encroaching on land near the Syed Faiz Elahi Mosque and an adjacent graveyard at Turkman Gate, as directed by the Delhi High Court.
Stone-pelting by some individuals during the operation led to chaos, prompting police to use calculated measures to bring the situation under control. Officials reported that significant law enforcement coordination was undertaken, including the deployment of senior officers and collaboration with local peace committees. The situation was quickly normalized, police confirmed in a subsequent statement.
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Mosque
- Encroachment
- Violence
- Police
- MCD
- Demolition
- Stone-pelting
- Court-order
- Law-and-order
ALSO READ
Dramatic Encounter: Punjab Police Neutralizes Alleged Gangster in Tarn Taran
Massive Mobile Heist: Police Bust Interstate Gang, Recover Over 800 Phones
Court Orders Mandatory Recording of Police Searches in UP
Punjab Police Foils Targeted Killing Plot in Bathinda
Sandalwood Heist: Intruders Cut Down Trees in Police Academy