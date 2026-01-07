Left Menu

Karnataka Controversy: Allegations and Denials in High-Profile Arrest

A controversy has erupted in Karnataka involving the police and a BJP woman functionary, with conflicting accounts on whether she was disrobed during her arrest for allegedly attacking officials. Police deny the allegations, claiming the woman disrobed herself and injured officers. A thorough inquiry has been ordered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hubballi | Updated: 07-01-2026 12:54 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 12:54 IST
A political controversy has emerged in Karnataka concerning the arrest of a BJP woman functionary, accused of attacking government officials. Allegations have surfaced that she was disrobed by police during the arrest, a claim the police have firmly denied.

Police Commissioner N Shashikumar stated that the woman removed her own clothes, also biting four officers in the process. According to police reports, the incident took place during an operation to clear government-encroached land, where revenue officers were attacked by illegal occupants.

To resolve the heightened tensions, Commissioner Shashikumar announced an inquiry into the sequence of events. The accused, who faces multiple pending legal cases, has been remanded in judicial custody. This ongoing issue has sparked public debate and concern, awaiting further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

