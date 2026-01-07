Karnataka Controversy: Allegations and Denials in High-Profile Arrest

A political controversy has emerged in Karnataka concerning the arrest of a BJP woman functionary, accused of attacking government officials. Allegations have surfaced that she was disrobed by police during the arrest, a claim the police have firmly denied.

Police Commissioner N Shashikumar stated that the woman removed her own clothes, also biting four officers in the process. According to police reports, the incident took place during an operation to clear government-encroached land, where revenue officers were attacked by illegal occupants.

To resolve the heightened tensions, Commissioner Shashikumar announced an inquiry into the sequence of events. The accused, who faces multiple pending legal cases, has been remanded in judicial custody. This ongoing issue has sparked public debate and concern, awaiting further investigation.

