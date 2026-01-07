Left Menu

Justice Prevails: 26-Year-Old Delhi Murder Case Acquittal

In a 26-year-old Delhi murder case, the court acquitted Pappu Yadav and Sakinder Kumar, highlighting the prosecution's failure to prove their guilt. Due to lack of evidence and inconsistent witness testimonies, the cases against the accused were deemed unconvincing and unreliable.

In a significant legal decision, a Delhi court on Monday acquitted two men in a notorious 26-year-old murder case, citing the prosecution's inability to prove their guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Additional Sessions Judge Deepak Wason cleared Pappu Yadav and Sakinder Kumar of all charges, including murder and evidence tampering, linked to the discovery of a highly decomposed body in 1999.

The judgment underscored flawed prosecution practices, noting the lack of crucial evidence and contradictory witness testimonies, ultimately rendering the case unreliable.

