Justice Prevails: 26-Year-Old Delhi Murder Case Acquittal

In a significant legal decision, a Delhi court on Monday acquitted two men in a notorious 26-year-old murder case, citing the prosecution's inability to prove their guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Additional Sessions Judge Deepak Wason cleared Pappu Yadav and Sakinder Kumar of all charges, including murder and evidence tampering, linked to the discovery of a highly decomposed body in 1999.

The judgment underscored flawed prosecution practices, noting the lack of crucial evidence and contradictory witness testimonies, ultimately rendering the case unreliable.

