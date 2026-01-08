Left Menu

Congress needs Gandhi's name, but no concern for his principles: Anurag Thakur

PTI | Bilaspur | Updated: 08-01-2026 18:22 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 18:22 IST
Congress needs Gandhi's name, but no concern for his principles: Anurag Thakur
  • Country:
  • India

Former Union minister and sitting MP from Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat Anurag Thakur on Thursday lashed out at members of the Gandhi family and said they adopted Mahatma Gandhi's surname but failed to embrace his ideals.

Talking to media persons here, he said that the Congress is opposing the name of Ram and the work for the poor.

''The Congress needs Gandhi's name but has no concern for his principles or the welfare of the poor,'' he said and added that the Congress party and governments are opposing the name of Ram and the schemes for the poor.

Viksit Bharat-G RAM G (Guarantee for Rozgar and Aajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act replacing the existing Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) was passed by the Parliament in December 2025.

Opposing the Congress's 'Save MGNREGA' campaign, Thakur said that Congress is the only party in the world that opposes providing employment and the development of the poor and rural people.

He said that the Act guarantees village development, employment for the poor, higher wages and 100 to 125 days of work.

Data will be maintained, money will be directly deposited into bank accounts and during the farming season, the G RAM G work will be suspended to allow people to focus on agriculture. Moreover, power has been given to the panchayats, not to the state or central governments, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Punjab: Cong begins 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram', says Centre will be 'forced' to withdraw VB-G RAM G

Punjab: Cong begins 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram', says Centre will be 'forced' t...

 India
2
60 per cent of Delhi water consumers not receiving bills, DJB to overhaul billing system: Minister

60 per cent of Delhi water consumers not receiving bills, DJB to overhaul bi...

 India
3
Varanasi's tent city was set up in violation of green norms: NGT

Varanasi's tent city was set up in violation of green norms: NGT

 India
4
Khelo India Beach Games: Haryana women, Delhi men clinch sepaktakraw gold

Khelo India Beach Games: Haryana women, Delhi men clinch sepaktakraw gold

 Indonesia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech growing faster than users’ financial understanding

Why conversational AI is becoming lifeline in mental health emergencies

How collaborative AI can shield self-driving cars from cyberattacks

Cognitive load and AI: How automation is rewriting the role of teachers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026